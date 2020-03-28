Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,017 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Xerox worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Xerox by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Corp has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

