Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WCG. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

WCG stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.56 and a 1 year high of $350.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.54.

WellCare Health Plans Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

