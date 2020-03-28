Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,380 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.32% of Caretrust REIT worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $15.55 on Friday. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

