Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 168,513 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,513 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.69 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

