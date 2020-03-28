Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 174,393 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 174,393 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ABIOMED worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $145.24 on Friday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $293.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABMD. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.17.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

