Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,926 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,926 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Murphy Oil worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In related news, VP E Ted Botner bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,375.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,276.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $5.79 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.27%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

