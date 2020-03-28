Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,885 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane purchased 16,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,201,000. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on K. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.