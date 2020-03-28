Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,288 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 398,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,965,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 157,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 64,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

