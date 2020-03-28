Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,768 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of National Retail Properties worth $6,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NNN opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.25.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

