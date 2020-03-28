Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 51,566 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,566 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

