Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,268 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Churchill Downs worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Banbury Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,877,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin bought 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,500 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.71 per share, for a total transaction of $155,565.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,017. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average is $130.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $167.52.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.