Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 79,531 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,531 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 342.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND opened at $86.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.