Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,874 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 356,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 91,549 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,571,000.

CEF stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $16.16.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

