Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of ICU Medical worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in ICU Medical by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 747,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $139,827,000 after buying an additional 164,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 457,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 455,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,281,000 after purchasing an additional 231,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,520,000 after purchasing an additional 113,964 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.75. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $148.89 and a 1 year high of $259.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.76.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. TheStreet raised shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

