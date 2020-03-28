Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

