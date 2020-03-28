Baird Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 174,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 13,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

VBR stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

