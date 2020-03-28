Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 157.50 ($2.07).

Several research firms have commented on BAKK. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bakkavor Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

BAKK stock opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.90. The company has a market capitalization of $610.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 56.73 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 160.60 ($2.11). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.27%.

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

