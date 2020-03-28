Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Bought by Axa

Axa boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.07% of Ball worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 204,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Ball by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ball by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,560,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,153,000 after purchasing an additional 294,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $1,210,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at $32,336,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.34.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

