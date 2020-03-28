Bamco Inc. NY Acquires 952 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $239.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.78. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

