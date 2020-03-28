Bamco Inc. NY Acquires New Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.21% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.09. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

