Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.38% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 780.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873 shares in the company, valued at $14,797.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,380. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

