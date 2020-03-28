Bamco Inc. NY Buys 1,050,000 Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 112.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 2.00% of Viewray worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Viewray by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 23,819,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348,242 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Viewray during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Viewray by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 150,599 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Viewray during the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Viewray during the 4th quarter valued at $847,000.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Viewray stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $331.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Viewray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $16.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 136.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

