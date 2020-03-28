Bamco Inc. NY Buys 15,939 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,586 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

