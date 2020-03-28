Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.53% of Afya worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter worth $614,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Afya in the 4th quarter worth $971,000. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AFYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Afya from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a price target for the company. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Afya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

