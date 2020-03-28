Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,349,000 after buying an additional 87,642 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,289,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth $53,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRC opened at $62.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.39.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

