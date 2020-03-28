Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

