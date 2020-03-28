Bamco Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,296 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.25% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $12,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

REXR opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.77. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.16%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

