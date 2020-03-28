Bamco Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 312.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,085 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Crowdstrike by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $62,930.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,892.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,611,052 shares of company stock worth $299,341,661.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

CRWD stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $101.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.78.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

