Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,831,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 1.41% of TherapeuticsMD worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.59. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.