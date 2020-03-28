Bamco Inc. NY Grows Stock Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 83,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,163,000 after acquiring an additional 112,260 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 62,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $70.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.33. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.65.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,527 shares of company stock worth $1,544,402 over the last 90 days.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.71.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

