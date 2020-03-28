Bamco Inc. NY Has $15.33 Million Holdings in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.23% of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories worth $15,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,238,000. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDY stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $46.19.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

RDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

