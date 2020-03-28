Bamco Inc. NY Has $15.89 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bamco Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $217.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $249.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,108 shares of company stock worth $26,776,159 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.15.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

