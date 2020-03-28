Bamco Inc. NY Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.27% of Golar LNG worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.50. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $809.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

