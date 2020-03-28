Bamco Inc. NY Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Wingstop worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 228.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.19.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WING. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

