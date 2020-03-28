Bamco Inc. NY Has $7.65 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,166 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 28,576 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $341,093,000 after purchasing an additional 953,739 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $162,245,000 after purchasing an additional 827,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,153,235,000 after purchasing an additional 813,201 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $2,143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,145,994. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.96.

NASDAQ EA opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $114.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

