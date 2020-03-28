Bamco Inc. NY Has $9.65 Million Holdings in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.29% of Ichor worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ichor by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley downgraded Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $451.18 million, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 2.64.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. Ichor’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

