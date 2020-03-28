Bamco Inc. NY Increases Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Okta by 5,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Okta by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Okta by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Okta by 556.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $1,232,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,868.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $386,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,849 shares of company stock worth $20,398,915. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Okta from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $121.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. Okta Inc has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

