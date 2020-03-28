Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 40,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $166.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.06.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.23. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

