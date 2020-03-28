Bamco Inc. NY Invests $4.98 Million in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,529 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Shopify by 157,453.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,442,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Shopify by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Shopify by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.15.

SHOP stock opened at $421.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.83 and a beta of 1.13. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $190.38 and a 1 year high of $593.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.69.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

