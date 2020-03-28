Bamco Inc. NY Invests $9.96 Million in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 362,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.43% of Progyny at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,372,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,245,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,816,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,897,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46. Progyny Inc has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

