Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,055,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 555,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,873,000 after buying an additional 38,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,820,000 after buying an additional 227,608 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 347,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,724,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 320,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,097,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.60.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.97 and a 200 day moving average of $208.93. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $159.71 and a 1 year high of $238.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

