Bamco Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.67% of Tactile Systems Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,313,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,846,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,660,000 after acquiring an additional 98,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,256,000 after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $143,250.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,486.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,983 shares of company stock worth $939,091. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $732.93 million, a P/E ratio of 69.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.13. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $71.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

