Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 19,633 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,883 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.61.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,700,037.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $274.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $317.33 and a 200-day moving average of $285.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 86.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

