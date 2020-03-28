Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 24,220 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 198.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 89,679 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 573.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,812,000 after purchasing an additional 806,897 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.16. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,896.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $1,400,860.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 820,298 shares of company stock worth $81,043,730.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

