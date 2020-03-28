Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 25,000 Shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.90% of RealReal worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,662,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955,828 shares during the last quarter. Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,873,000. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,010,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in RealReal by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 844,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after purchasing an additional 309,446 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in RealReal by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REAL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,505,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,931,809.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rati Sahi Levesque sold 5,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,311. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

REAL stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. RealReal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.43 million. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

