Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 49,198 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

ELS opened at $56.79 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.85.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.343 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

