Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 50,000 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Encana worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 328,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encana by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,513,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 856,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Encana by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 80,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECA opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.33. Encana Corp has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECA shares. ValuEngine raised Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.26.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

