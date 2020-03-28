Bamco Inc. NY Purchases 75,000 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 0.60% of Ping Identity worth $11,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,488,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 436,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,091 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,515,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PING. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ping Identity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.32.

Shares of PING stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 54.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

