Bamco Inc. NY Purchases Shares of 40,000 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.10% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 862.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

