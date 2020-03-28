Bamco Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.31% of Qualys worth $10,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Qualys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Qualys by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 256,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.40.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $84.14 on Friday. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $95.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.68 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $313,673.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,426 shares in the company, valued at $19,051,483.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,355 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.